Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Edwards Lifesciences reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

In other news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,481 shares of company stock worth $32,060,152. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

