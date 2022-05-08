Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will report sales of $378.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $475.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.39 million. Exelixis reported sales of $270.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Exelixis stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 2,451,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,229 shares of company stock worth $2,942,516 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

