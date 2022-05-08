Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will announce sales of $82.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.70 million to $94.50 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $15.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 443.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $352.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $469.33 million, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $532.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

LIND stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,948. The stock has a market cap of $649.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.04. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,878 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $295,013.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

