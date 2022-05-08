Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. American Software reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.27 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMSWA. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Software by 308.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Software by 448.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 93,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.59 million, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.83. American Software has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $33.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

