Zacks: Analysts Expect Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arcellx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($1.57). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcellx will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arcellx.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($39.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($39.16).

ACLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcellx stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

ACLX opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

