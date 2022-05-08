Zacks: Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to Announce $3.72 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the lowest is $3.50. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year earnings of $15.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.36 to $18.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after acquiring an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $19.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,788. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $290.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

