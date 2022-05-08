Zacks: Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) will announce $10.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $50.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.62 million to $72.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.56 million, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $108.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,547,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,932 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 194,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,850. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $429.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

