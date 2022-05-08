Zacks: Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) will report $293.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $289.00 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $161.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

WTTR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 322,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,633. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $902.80 million, a P/E ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

