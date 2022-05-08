Zacks: Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) will post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.00 billion. J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.84. 806,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.27. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

