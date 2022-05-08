Zacks: Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.93. Unum Group posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,473. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

