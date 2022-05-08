Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,856 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

