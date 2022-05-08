Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. New Gold reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Gold.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

NYSE:NGD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.35. 4,154,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,291. New Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

