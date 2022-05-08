Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $81,889 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

