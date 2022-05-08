Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will announce $351.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.76 million and the lowest is $294.77 million. Quidel reported sales of $176.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.86 million to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. Quidel had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. Quidel’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $4.37 on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. 854,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,912. Quidel has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.30.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 4,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

