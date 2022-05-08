Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 277,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,086. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Sequans Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

