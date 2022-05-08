Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Announce -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

SIX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $34.10. 1,991,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $33.05 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. H Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after buying an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after buying an additional 667,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

