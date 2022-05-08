Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95).

DNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $1,331,539,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $912,171,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,261,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,196. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

