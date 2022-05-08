Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.19. Itron reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 319,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,390. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. Itron has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 41,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 7.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

