Zacks: Brokerages Expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Keysight Technologies reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Shares of KEYS opened at $138.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.