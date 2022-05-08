Zacks: Brokerages Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. LendingClub reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LendingClub.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE LC opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.95. LendingClub has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,766 shares of company stock worth $511,804 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub (Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.