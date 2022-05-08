Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to report sales of $206.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.54 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $211.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year sales of $860.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.85 million to $870.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBBN. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. 211,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

