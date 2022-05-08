Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.76 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.33.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $295.46 on Thursday. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.63.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

