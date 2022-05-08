Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Harsco (NYSE:HSC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. Harsco has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.73.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Harsco by 40.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.