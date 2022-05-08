Zacks Investment Research Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Annexon has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

