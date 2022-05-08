Zacks Investment Research Lowers Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LICY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. Research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $469,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

