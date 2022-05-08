Zacks Investment Research Lowers Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NERV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

