Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($47.37) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.00) to €5.55 ($5.84) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($50.74) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.99.

IFNNY opened at $28.76 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

