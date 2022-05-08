Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Hold

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

LEVI stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,351 in the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co. (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.