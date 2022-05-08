Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,715.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

