Zenfuse Market Capitalization Reaches $1.32 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $50,255.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

