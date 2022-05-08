Zero (ZER) Market Cap Achieves $193,522.77

Zero (ZER) traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $193,522.77 and approximately $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,390,612 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

