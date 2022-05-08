Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Trading Down 0.9%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 72,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Zhongchao Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZCMD)

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

