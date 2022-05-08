ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.89 million.

ZimVie stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

