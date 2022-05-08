ZKSpace (ZKS) One Day Volume Tops $2.69 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $18.69 million and $2.69 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 25,237.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00385090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00186323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00552724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00038984 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,254.91 or 1.85894822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSpace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSpace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

