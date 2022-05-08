Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY22 guidance to $4.99-$5.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $167.46 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock valued at $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Zoetis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,130,000 after purchasing an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

