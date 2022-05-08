Zurn Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 7th

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

