Zurn Water Solutions Co. (ZWS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 7th

Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
NYSE ZWS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.49.
Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,210,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,551,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.
Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.
