Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The company has a market cap of $345.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 858.18% and a negative return on equity of 84.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Zymeworks by 233.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.