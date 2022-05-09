-$0.02 EPS Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 12,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,977. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

