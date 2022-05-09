$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:ATY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 145,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,388. The company has a market capitalization of $154.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 12.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at about $3,150,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

