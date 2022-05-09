-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

HLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 1,643,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,851,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,253,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

