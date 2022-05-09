-$0.28 EPS Expected for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) to report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.24). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Life Time Group stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.63. 533,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,728. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

