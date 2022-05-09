$0.29 EPS Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.31. Interface reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 246,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,700. Interface has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $749.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Interface by 150.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 79,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Interface by 75.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.