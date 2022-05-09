$0.39 EPS Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHFGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $336.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth $10,656,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

