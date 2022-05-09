$0.47 EPS Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. CSX posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. 1,701,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,714,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

