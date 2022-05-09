$0.55 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.40. 962,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.