$0.55 EPS Expected for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 53,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.40. 962,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.02. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

