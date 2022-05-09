$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 179,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,328. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.