$0.61 EPS Expected for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.60. HEICO reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEICO.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 456,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,591. HEICO has a 12-month low of $122.94 and a 12-month high of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $144.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $2,504,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 28.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in HEICO by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 68,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HEICO (HEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.