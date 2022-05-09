$0.86 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Four analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the lowest is ($0.17). Shopify posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $10.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Shopify from $840.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $37.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $340.04. 6,403,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,750. Shopify has a 52-week low of $337.29 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $585.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $999.82.

Shopify shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

