$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $971.66 million and the highest is $1.03 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $725.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CBRE Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,654 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 50,173 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 88,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.