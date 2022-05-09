$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. GoDaddy posted sales of $931.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 70.8% in the third quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 318,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,942,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.